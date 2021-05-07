Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $48.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

BEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.08. 1,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,915. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.18 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,378,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,477,000 after purchasing an additional 311,894 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,597,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 601,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

