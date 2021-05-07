Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Given New C$50.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$50.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.69.

Shares of BEP.UN opened at C$44.49 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$36.23 and a 52 week high of C$63.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.33.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

