Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $59.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. Bruker has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $71.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,487,000 after buying an additional 723,422 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 61,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 1,092.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 121,186 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

