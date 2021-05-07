Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Position Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 138.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $68.20 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $71.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

