Bryan Adair Shinn Purchases 2,000 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) CEO Bryan Adair Shinn acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $18,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $823.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in U.S. Silica by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,348 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

