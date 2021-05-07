BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Hits $2.78 on Exchanges

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $90.50 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for approximately $2.78 or 0.00004849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00074043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.33 or 0.00267289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.25 or 0.01161387 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00030775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.40 or 0.00762469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,092.17 or 0.99522119 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad.

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

