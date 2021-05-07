BTIG Research Trims Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price to $65.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.34% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.16 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Upwork by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $716,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Upwork by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Upwork by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Upwork by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,450,000 after acquiring an additional 769,212 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

