Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Netflix stock traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $506.18. 143,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a PE ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

