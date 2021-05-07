Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $8.30 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,279,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,134,932. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.39. 224,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,282,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.64.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

