Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $9.48 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $388.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $107.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

