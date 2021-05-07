Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 12,136 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $301,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.84. 107,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,034. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $63.37.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

