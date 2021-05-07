Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 11,868 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,868 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 30,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,153.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $704,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,836,586. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.