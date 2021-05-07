Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 954 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $224.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,674,645. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.