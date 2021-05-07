Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

BG stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $90.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

