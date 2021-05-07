Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Frank van Zanten Sells 964 Shares

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total value of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78).

Frank van Zanten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Frank van Zanten sold 9,520 shares of Bunzl stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15), for a total value of £226,956.80 ($296,520.51).

On Thursday, March 4th, Frank van Zanten sold 11,672 shares of Bunzl stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,229 ($29.12), for a total value of £260,168.88 ($339,912.31).

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,338 ($30.55) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. Bunzl plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,369.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,384.46. The stock has a market cap of £7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 38.30 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.80. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,268.89 ($29.64).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

