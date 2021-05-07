Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bunzl has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $36.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

