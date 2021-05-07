Burger Swap (BURGER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $246.14 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $184.28 million and $246.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for $15.26 or 0.00026473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00086286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.43 or 0.00788357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00101935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.14 or 0.09248614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00046672 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

