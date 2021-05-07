BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $1.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BUZZCoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001041 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BUZZCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BUZZCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.