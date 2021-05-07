C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.67.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.