Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

Cactus stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,365. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. Cactus has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $39.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In other Cactus news, major shareholder Cadent Energy Partners Ii Lp sold 4,111,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $125,598,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,236,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,416,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WHD. Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

