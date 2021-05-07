Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CZR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.19.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.75. 216,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,151. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $106.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $132,892,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,190,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 737,487 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 568,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,732,000 after acquiring an additional 390,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

