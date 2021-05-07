Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $125.00. The stock had previously closed at $95.53, but opened at $102.95. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Caesars Entertainment shares last traded at $101.32, with a volume of 138,367 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.19.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 201,755 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 568,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,922,000 after purchasing an additional 197,405 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

