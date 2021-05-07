Campbell Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 726 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $292.62. The stock had a trading volume of 31,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,885. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $293.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.63. The stock has a market cap of $186.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

