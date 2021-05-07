Campbell Wealth Management Has $569,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 342,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,250,000.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.43. 4,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,901. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $105.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.50.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

