Canaccord Genuity Cuts Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $165.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $205.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $124.08 on Friday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $593,063.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,519 shares of company stock worth $14,678,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

