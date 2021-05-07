Canada Goose (GOOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Canada Goose to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canada Goose stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.34.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

