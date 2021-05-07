Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.80.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,071. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.51. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total value of C$69,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,273,237 shares in the company, valued at C$84,791,740.10. Insiders sold 85,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,743 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.