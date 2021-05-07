Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$41.49 and last traded at C$41.30, with a volume of 2075796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -459.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The firm has a market cap of C$49.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total value of C$2,322,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,290,112 shares in the company, valued at C$88,661,686.08. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,743.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

