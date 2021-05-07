Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Gap Up to $9.92

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $10.58. Cantaloupe shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 2,442 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLP. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $779.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.43 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. Analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $13,951,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at $11,306,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at $3,144,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

