Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 889,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after buying an additional 71,204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000.

Get BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund alerts:

Shares of MEN opened at $12.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. It invests in long-term municipal bonds rated investment grade quality at the time of investment and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with maturities over the time of investment.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.