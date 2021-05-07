Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 590 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after buying an additional 312,258 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,912,000 after buying an additional 257,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.25. 5,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.31. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $219.62. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

