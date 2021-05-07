Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys 7,564 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $123.65. 8,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,418. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $123.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

