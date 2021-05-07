Capital Planning Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.53. 26,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,768. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

