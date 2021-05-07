Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 44,800.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 73,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,119 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.06. 6,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,777. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.68, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.37. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.24 and a 1-year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,854.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,353.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

