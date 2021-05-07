Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 2,066 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,998,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after buying an additional 4,758,714 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.66. The company had a trading volume of 118,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,137. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average of $64.89.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

