Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $11.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $495.03. 45,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.01 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

