CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 812 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $423.15. 148,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,875. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $422.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.17.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.