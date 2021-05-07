CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 32,839 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 51,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.13. The company had a trading volume of 46,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,111. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $106.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.31.

