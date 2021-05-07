CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,078 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 162,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 52.5% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,484 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 83.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,032 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

NIKE stock traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.47. The stock had a trading volume of 268,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,238. The stock has a market cap of $218.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

