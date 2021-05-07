CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.70. 10,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,911. The company has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.