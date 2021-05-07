CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,709 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 32.9% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 517,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 128,104 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 361,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,502,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 74.0% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 72,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. 1,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $32.16.

