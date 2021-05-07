CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.81. 56,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,639,262. The stock has a market cap of $201.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

