Capstone Mining’s (CSFFF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.37.

OTCMKTS CSFFF opened at $4.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -493.00 and a beta of 2.32. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

