CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,898,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 560,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of PRTS opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $765.62 million, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.31 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarParts.com news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,566,478.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 345,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,184.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 342,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,158 shares of company stock worth $6,815,769. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

