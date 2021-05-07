Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRRFY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of CRRFY opened at $4.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

