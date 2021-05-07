Carrie C. Strom Sells 4,184 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ABBV opened at $116.08 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $116.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day moving average is $104.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $204.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 83,677 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 111,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.