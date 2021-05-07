Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.680-0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.10 million-$695.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.75 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.820-5.820 EPS.

Shares of CRI stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $109.69. 2,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,250. Carter’s has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $116.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.75.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

