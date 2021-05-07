Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Catalent updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.780-2.970 EPS.

Catalent stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $107.16. 12,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.57. Catalent has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $127.68.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

