Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay Pacific Airways presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,376. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $6.61.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

