Ccore (CCO) Price Hits $0.0680 on Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $115,530.28 and $166.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00083941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00062534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.13 or 0.00786747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00101375 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.10 or 0.08889502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00046134 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

